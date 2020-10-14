2020 Election: Key House Races To Watch

All 435 House of Representative seats are up in the 2020 election, as the Democrats try to retain the majority over the Republicans they won in the 2018 midterms. The Onion takes a look at the key 2020 House races to watch. If the representatives of the nation’s landed gentry are more your speed, check out the 2020 Senate races to watch here.



Advertisement

Candace Valenzuela vs. Beth Van Duyne (Texas’ 24th District): This historic race will either give us the first Afro-Latina member of Congress or the first member of Congress named Beth Van Duyne.



Advertisement

Ben McAdams vs. Burgess Owens (Utah’s Fourth District): As a former player for the New York Jets, Owens already has lots of experience accepting humiliating defeats.



Advertisement

Gina Ortiz Jones vs. Tony Gonzales (Texas’ 23rd District): Jones’ victory could cement a clear majority of pundits wildly speculating that Texas is on its on way to becoming a blue state.



Advertisement

Dan Crenshaw vs. Sima Ladjevardian (Texas’ Second District): Iranian-born Ladjevardian’s c hances could hinge on catching Crenshaw saying publicly what he’s definitely saying about her privately.



Advertisement

Scott DesJarlais vs. Christopher Hale (Tennessee’s Fourth District): Voters stressed out by close toss-up races can watch this one if they’d like to see the candidate everyone expects to win end up winning.



Advertisement

Jackie Gordon vs. Andrew Garbarino (New York’s Second District): Democrat Gordon is leading the race, but Garbarino hopes lying about Gordon’s desire to defund the police will resonate with the easily manipulated people he’s looking to represent.



Advertisement

Adam Kinzinger vs. Dani Brzozowski (Illinois’16th District): Kinzinger touts his time in the Air Force, but did we ever really see him bomb anyone?



Advertisement

Anna Eshoo vs. Rishi Kumar (California’s 18th District): With only Democrats running, it remains to be seen how they’ll still manage to lose.



Advertisement

Entrenched Career Politician vs. Wide-Eyed Newcomer (Your District): They’re gonna change the system from the inside!

