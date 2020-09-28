Biden Removes ‘Defeating Trump’ From Platform To Avoid Alienating Swing Voters

WILMINGTON, DE—In an effort to improve outreach ahead of the upcoming presidential election, the Joe Biden campaign announced Monday that it was removing “defeating Trump” from its platform to avoid alienating swing voters. “This election is a time when we all need to come together, not cause divisiveness by focusing on trying to oust a candidate who millions of Americans support,” said Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, announcing that he was removing all mention of trying to beat the incumbent Republican president from his campaign website and subsequent speeches. “How is making ‘defeat Trump’ a central part of my campaign platform going to play with Trump supporters? Trump voters are a huge constituency, especially in crucial swing states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, and it’s going to be tough to win them over if we keep alienating them with our rhetoric. We want a broad coalition here, which includes Trump supporters, and so going forward we’re eliminating any negative remarks about Donald Trump in campaign ads and speeches. It’s time to take a stand and say that defeating Trump is simply not what the Biden campaign stands for.” Reports from the Biden campaign also indicated that strategists were gaming out how many swing-state Trump supporters they would win over if they formally endorsed the president’s reelection.



Advertisement