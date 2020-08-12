Candidate Profile: Democratic VP Nominee Kamala Harris

SEE MORE:

Senator Kamala Harris was announced Tuesday as Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick for the 2020 Democratic Party ticket. The Onion takes a look at Harris’ background, political history, and what she brings to the 2020 election.



Ethnicity: Perfect, just perfect.



Childhood Dream: Waiting for the president to die in office.



Greatest Liability: Prominent association with Joe Biden.



Progressive Bona Fides: Provided housing to thousands of low-level offenders she convicted.



Signature Debate Moment: Nailing clarinet solo in talent portion.



How She Clinched VP Slot: Bonded with Biden over shared experience running extremely unsuccessful presidential campaigns.



Bite Force: 230 PSI.



Chances She’ll Shoot Friend In Face On Hunting Trip: Low.



Number Of Times Biden Has Called Her Michelle So Far: 23.



Contribution To Ticket: Centrist counterbalance to Biden’s centrism.

