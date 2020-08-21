America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Congressional Republicans Grill Postmaster General Over Mailboxes Censoring Conservatives

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 33
Vol 56 Issue 33MailUSPSRepublicanGOPLouis DeJoyPolitics
Illustration for article titled Congressional Republicans Grill Postmaster General Over Mailboxes Censoring Conservatives

WASHINGTON—Demanding to know why the receptacles showed such political bias, congressional Republicans reportedly grilled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Friday over mailboxes censoring conservatives. “Sir, how can you sit there when we believe that mailboxes are out there purposely suppressing conservative letters and preventing Republican packages from being delivered?” shouted Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), echoing concerns from other Republican members of the Senate Homeland Security Committee that biased mailbox technology was being used to silence conservative speech. “How do these mailboxes work? Where is this mail even going? These mailboxes are echo chambers, plain and simple, and they’re designed to prevent conservative birthday cards and wedding announcements from being heard. For example, I personally haven’t received any well wishes from a friend or family member in months—are you telling me that’s not a clear example of mailboxes discriminating against Republicans?” At press time, Republican senator Rob Portman was grilling the postmaster general about a spider on the mailbox that prevented him from sending letters to constituents and asking for answers about whatever Deep State plot put the arachnid there.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Unclear What About Cereal Commercial Prompted Dad To Reveal Past Affair

Years Of Therapy Give Girlfriend Unfair Advantage In Fight

Woman Surprises Husband Returning From Long Day Of Work By Dressing Dog Up All Sexy

Pete Buttigieg Hoping To Leverage Rising Star Status Into Becoming Mayor Of Evansville, Indiana