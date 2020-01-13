America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Cory Booker Drops Out Of 2020 Rat Race After Falling In Love With Small-Town Iowa Life

SEE MORE: Cory Booker

ALGONA, IA—Sitting in the diner where he now eats breakfast every morning, Senator Cory Booker announced Monday that he was dropping out of the 2020 rat race after falling in love with small-town Iowa life. “I’ve spent my whole life worrying about my career, chasing the next big position, but after spending all this time in Iowa, I’ve realized it’s community and family that count,” said Booker, who revealed he’s taken a position at the local auto parts store, bought a cute little ranch house, and started volunteering at a nursing home. “The air is fresher, the people are nicer, and everyone knows your name. I’ve found peace here. I was working my ass off every day, and for what? To be president of the United States? To pass some immigration plan? That stuff doesn’t matter. I just want a quiet garden and people who love me.” Booker added that while girlfriend Rosario Dawson was thinking about moving in, she was more interested in a place with a little more hustle and bustle like Fort Dodge.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Politics

DNC Eases Debate Requirements To 0.1% Above Whatever Cory Booker Polling

‘And Then Those 12 People Send It To 12 People—That’s 144 People!” Says Cory Booker Describing Campaign Newsletter Strategy To Rosario Dawson

Cory Booker Taken Aback To Find Dozens Of Pictures Of Himself On Buttigieg Campaign Flyers

Presidential Debate Sidetracked By Booker, De Blasio Arguing About Best Place In Lower Manhattan To Get Tapas