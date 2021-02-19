America's Finest News Source.
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

‘Get Me On The First Flight Outta Here’ Says John Cornyn In Hoodie, Sunglasses Banging On Bahamas Airport Desk

Illustration for article titled ‘Get Me On The First Flight Outta Here’ Says John Cornyn In Hoodie, Sunglasses Banging On Bahamas Airport Desk

NASSAU, BAHAMAS—Avoiding eye contact as he glanced around with clear discomfort, a hoodie- and sunglasses-wearing Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) slammed his fist on a counter and told a Nassau Airport clerk to just shut up and get him on the first flight out of the Bahamas, sources confirmed Friday. “Look, just give me a goddamn ticket back to the United States—anywhere you’ve got, I’ll take it,” said the visibly sweating Cornyn, who urged the clerk to “hurry it up” and buried his face in a travel brochure after seeing a nearby tourist taking photos. “If you can’t get me to Texas, then New Orleans, Oklahoma City, wherever. I’ll rent a car and drive the rest of the way. Just get me on a plane, all right? All right?” At press time, the four-term senator had reportedly winced and shushed the clerk after she printed out a ticket and loudly announced, “Have a nice flight, Mr. Cornyn.”

