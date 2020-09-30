America's Finest News Source.
Infographic

Highlights From The First 2020 Presidential Debate

Election 2020Democratic DebatesDonald TrumpJoseph BidenVol 56 Issue 39InfographicPolitics
Illustration for article titled Highlights From The First 2020 Presidential Debate

The first debate of the presidential election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden was held in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday night. The Onion looks at the highlights from the debate.

Trump demonstrating ideological open-mindedness by refusing to condemn white supremacy

Moderator Chris Wallace struggling to keep debate’s racism confined to his dogwhistle questions

Both candidates resist taking the bait of naming any specific policy

Trump falsely accusing Biden of having secret third son named Lomax who has a gambling problem

Enough chaos for your dad to convince himself that both sides are bad so he’ll be voting for Trump again

Trump’s statement telling the Proud Boys to “stand by” and alarming refusal to give dozens of other white supremacist groups clear instructions

Both candidates making convincing arguments for presidential age limits

