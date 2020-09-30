Highlights From The First 2020 Presidential Debate

The first debate of the presidential election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden was held in Cleveland, Ohio , on Tuesday night. The Onion looks at the highlights from the debate.



Trump demonstrating ideological open-mindedness by refusing to condemn white supremacy



Moderator Chris Wallace struggling to keep debate’s racism confined to his dogwhistle questions



Both candidates resist taking the bait of naming any specific policy



Trump falsely accusing Biden of having secret third son named Lomax who has a gambling problem



Enough chaos for your dad to convince himself that both sides are bad so he’ll be voting for Trump again



Trump’s statement telling the Proud Boys to “stand by” and alarming refusal to give dozens of other white supremacist groups clear instructions



Both candidates making convincing arguments for presidential age limits

