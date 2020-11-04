History Of Contested U.S. Elections

The 2020 race is shaping up to be a controversial election, including President Trump’s campaign demanding a recount in Wisconsin, but it’s hardly the first time in U.S. history that an election’s outcome was contested. The Onion looks back at a history of contested elections in the U.S.

1800 : Many people think America always had a functional democracy, but the system actually broke after just two tries.

1820 : Election of James Monroe thrown into turmoil when voters realized they'd been thinking of James Madison the whole time.

1824 : John Quincy Adams accused of corruption for appointing rival Henry Clay to secretary of state in exchange for his support, a move that still serves as the basis for most Cabinet picks.

1876 : Republican Rutherford B. Hayes ultimately declared victor after agreeing to adopt Democratic Party's platform of not giving a shit about Black people.

1888 : Grover Cleveland receives majority of America's votes and loses because sometimes democracy is funny that way.

1960 : Richard Nixon believes John F. Kennedy stole the election from him but opted to concede for the good of the country, a thing people did back then.

1984 : This one was pretty uneventful, actually. Our bad.

2000: Supreme Court grants its 29 electoral votes to George W. Bush.