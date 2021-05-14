America's Finest News Source.
Infographic

History Of U.S. Politicians Being Punished By Their Own Party

Illustration for article titled History Of U.S. Politicians Being Punished By Their Own Party

On Wednesday, Republican representatives voted to strip Rep. Liz Cheney of her leadership position within the party’s House delegation, a move that represents a significant step by a political party that has precedents in U.S. history. The Onion looks back at the history of U.S. politicians being punished by their own political party.

  • Sen. Thomas J. Dodd (D): Censured in 1967 for spending campaign funds on personal use in the days before there were more clever legal ways for senators to do that.
  • Rep. Charles Diggs (D): A Michigan representative censured for mail fraud, which everyone agreed was an incredibly lame crime to be caught doing.
  • Rep. Theodore Stanton (R): Expelled from Republican Party in 1894 when they found out he’d spent the last 12 years in Congress representing Franklin, a state that didn’t exist.
  • Sen. John L. McLaurin (D): Censured in 1902 for getting his ass kicked on the Senate floor by fellow Senator Benjamin Tillman.
  • Rep. Bob Ney (R): Kicked out of Congress for being the one who went too far with the Jack Abramoff bribery scandal and ruined it for everyone else.
  • Sen. Barack Obama (D): Punished for his oratory skills by being forced to run for president.
  • Sen. Huey Long (D): Investigated for electoral fraud in 1934 after author Robert Penn Warren urged him to create some type of scandal to spice up the second half of All The King’s Men.
  • Sen. John H. Mitchell (R): Charged with corruption in 1905 but died during proceedings, saving Senate Republicans from having to execute him themselves.
  • Rep. Lyle Diggory (R): Removed from Congress in 1982 after it was discovered he’d been using his office to represent his constituents’ interests.