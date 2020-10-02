Hope Hicks Exhausted After Another Day Packed Full Of Meetings

WASHINGTON—Saying she barely had time to catch her breath after traveling around Washington for almost 10 hours straight, White House senior counselor Hope Hicks confided to reporters Friday that she was exhausted after another day packed full of meetings. “There was the regular White House briefings where all the senior advisors cram into the room, of course, and then after that I had to go across the city to meet Senator Lindsey Graham for lunch,” said a worn-out Hicks, adding that she had just managed to squeeze in a last-minute meeting with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to look over some upcoming scheduling related to President Trump’s reelection campaign before meeting with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and top House Democrats about a potential new stimulus bill. “I’ve had the sniffles all day, and I feel much more tired than usual, but hey, that’s Fridays for you. The afternoon meeting with [Trump advisors] Jared Kushner, Steven Miller, and D an Scavino went on longer than I expected, and my head was pulsing, but I managed to power through it. I had enough gas left in the tank to swing by a D.C. bar where I met up with some journalists for one of our little off-the-record conversations, although I certainly didn’t have my A game when I bumped into [Senate majority leader] Mitch McConnell on my way out. I just hope everyone at choir practice didn’t notice how tired I looked.” Hicks told reporters that she just hoped to get a good night’s sleep so she could be ready for a Saturday morning visit to a group of sick veterans at Walter Reed Army Medical Center.



