America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

‘It Was, For, Uh, Medical Reasons,’ Says Doctor To Boris Johnson, Explaining Why They Had To Give Him Haircut

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 14
Vol 56 Issue 14coronavirusBoris Johnsonnews in brief
Illustration for article titled ‘It Was, For, Uh, Medical Reasons,’ Says Doctor To Boris Johnson, Explaining Why They Had To Give Him Haircut

LONDON—Calling the procedure “a fast, er, effective way” to treat symptoms of the Covid-19 virus, doctors at St. Thomas’ Hospital reportedly told British prime minister Boris Johnson that the haircut he’d received on Friday “was for, uh, medical reasons.” “Well, you see Prime Minister, because of your severe respiratory issues, we, um, actually needed to access that part of your head for a...surgery thing, yes,” said senior clinician Dr. Randal Jensen, taking long, awkward pauses as he looked between his medical charts and Johnson’s new head of short, well-coiffed hair. “Simply put, if we had kept your hairstyle the way it was, you could have risked death or something else, probably. We believe this is because the uh...keratin in your hair is related to your lungs, but don’t worry too much about that right now. We actually do it to all our patients. Right, yes, we definitely do that.” At press time, the prime minister had reportedly informed his medical team that after his emergency lifesaving haircut, he’d never felt better. 

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Zoom CEO Reclines Back In Chair In Front Of Massive Wall Of Screens Displaying 10 Million Live Video Feeds

Trump Overturns Presidential Limo While Touting Effectiveness Of PCP To Treat Coronavirus

‘Parent Trap’ Producers Recall Euthanizing Lindsay Lohan Clone After Completing Filming

Black Man Shot By Police After Matching Description For Covid-19