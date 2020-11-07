Lincoln Project Immediately Releases Series Of Ads Calling For Biden Impeachment

WASHINGTON—Following news that the Democratic nominee had officially cleared 270 electoral votes, The Lincoln Project super PAC immediately released a series of ads Friday calling for Joe Biden to be impeached. “It’s time for America to heal, and we can’t do it with this maniac in office,” said the commercial’s narrator, which aired on TV channels across the country alongside an animated ad depicting a mustachioed Biden rapping under the name “Joe Stalin.” “In the 2020 election, we voted for Biden. Now, we understand that was a grave mistake, and it’s our job to turn things around. Joseph Biden must go. The president-elect is out of control. He’s a risk to American democracy, and he’s certainly no conservative.” At press time, The Lincoln Project had unleashed a new campaign tearing into itself for such appalling hypocrisy.

