Nancy Pelosi Berates Progressive Democrats For Electing Such Polarizing Speaker

WASHINGTON—Describing the move as a grave political misstep that would damage the party’s brand for generations to come, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) berated progressive D emocrats Monday for electing such a dangerously polarizing house speaker. “While I commend the speaker for her narrow victory, I cannot ignore the progressives who voted to put her in power, and in doing so, endangered the Democratic majority,” said the 17-term congresswoman, adding that elected officials such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar had been needlessly reckless in their choice to elevate the outspoken and controversial majority leader into the national spotlight. “Once again, the left has chosen optics over successful governing. Maybe it’s fine for those of you in safe seats to grandstand with your votes, but when the Republicans win in two years, there will be blood on your hands.” At press time, Pelosi vowed to do everything in her power to make sure the House Speaker faced nothing but roadblocks during the next two years.

