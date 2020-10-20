WASHINGTON—Members of Congress and the White House reportedly reached a deal Tuesday on a long-awaited new coronavirus stimulus bill that would require all Americans to mail the government a $1,200 check. “The new bipartisan legislation will go a long way toward helping Americans relieve the crippling economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the U.S. government,” said Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin of the bill, adding that the Trump administration would begin mailing blank checks for people to fill out in the amount of $1,200 and return to the Federal Reserve as early as next week. “This bill will also have provisions for any Americans making over $80,000 a year to send us a smaller check. But there’s no getting around the fact that the economy is hurting, and the best way to help is by mandating that all Americans send money to senators and the Pentagon directly. This was also a bipartisan effort, a compromise reached after Democrats wanted you to send $1,600 and Republicans wanted you to send $1,200. We hope that during this difficult time, all Americans will appreciate that extra $1,200 out of their pocketbooks and into our hands.” The stimulus bill also reportedly includes significant provisions targeted at helping small businesses close.



