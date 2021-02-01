Paranoid Janet Yellen Hides Entire U.S. Money Supply In Treasury Department Drop Ceiling

WASHINGTON—Telling reporters that someone “may be after her” and that she needed to move fast, a paranoid Janet Yellen reportedly hid the entire U.S. money supply Monday in the Treasury Department’s drop ceiling. Yellen, who had recently been sworn in as Treasury s ecretary, was last seen sprinting down the hallway to her office, carrying a duffle bag containing over 3 trillion dollars in cash and pointing a loaded Beretta 92FS semi-automatic pistol at anything that made a noise. According to sources, the sweaty, wide-eyed economist then darted into an empty room, propped open a ceiling tile with a broom, and proceeded to throw in as many gold bars, treasury bonds, and coins as she could fit. At press time, Yellen was reportedly spotted replacing the panel, falling off of a rickety chair, and quickly hiding an envelope filled with 200 million dollars in her coat before Joe Biden entered the room.

