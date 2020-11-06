While polling has been a staple of presidential races for decades, high-profile polling errors in the last two presidential races have left some questioning their effectiveness. The Onion looks at the pros and cons of political polling.
PRO
- Any specific number sounds credible when cited in an argument.
- Good to quantify despair and fear.
- Desperate for any human contact.
- Transforms lives of millions of marginalized people into sport you can cheer for.
CON
- Math never nation’s strongest subject.
- Gives misleading impression of politically engaged populace.
- Antiquated polling methods don’t account for fucking liars.
- Voters perfectly capable of idiotically getting hopes up on their own.
