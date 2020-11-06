America's Finest News Source.
Infographic

Pros And Cons Of Political Polling

Illustration for article titled Pros And Cons Of Political Polling

While polling has been a staple of presidential races for decades, high-profile polling errors in the last two presidential races have left some questioning their effectiveness. The Onion looks at the pros and cons of political polling.

PRO

  • Any specific number sounds credible when cited in an argument.
  • Good to quantify despair and fear.
  • Desperate for any human contact.
  • Transforms lives of millions of marginalized people into sport you can cheer for.
CON

  • Math never nation’s strongest subject.
  • Gives misleading impression of politically engaged populace.
  • Antiquated polling methods don’t account for fucking liars.
  • Voters perfectly capable of idiotically getting hopes up on their own.
