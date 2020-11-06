While polling has been a staple of presidential races for decades, high-profile polling errors in the last two presidential races have left some questioning their effectiveness. The Onion looks at the pros and cons of political polling.



PRO

Any specific number sounds credible when cited in an argument.

Good to quantify despair and fear.

Desperate for any human contact.

Transforms lives of millions of marginalized people into sport you can cheer for.

CON

Math never nation’s strongest subject.

Gives misleading impression of politically engaged populace.

Antiquated polling methods don’t account for fucking liars.

Voters perfectly capable of idiotically getting hopes up on their own.