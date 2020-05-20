America's Finest News Source.
Infographic

Pros And Cons Of Voting By Mail

Long-term social isolation plans due to the coronavirus pandemic have shined the spotlight on voting by mail for the remaining primaries and even the November elections, a process that is already used in some states but has its share of critics. The Onion looks at the pros and cons of voting by mail.

PRO

Furiously research ballot measures at last minute from comfort of your own home

Delicious adhesive on envelope

Creates nice, tidy piles of mail-in ballots to be conveniently lost somewhere

No need to rent tux

Potential several-day delay before being let down by outcome

CON

Walk to mailbox a real drag

Eliminates only plausible excuse for loitering at middle school

Candidates still fucking awful

Unclear if USPS can handle huge responsibility right in middle of getting dismantled

Risks easily facilitating nation’s participation in democracy

