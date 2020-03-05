America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Flirting With 67-Year-Old Intern Again

Illustration for article titled Ruth Bader Ginsburg Flirting With 67-Year-Old Intern Again

WASHINGTON—Saying she continually walks by his office while loosening the frilly beaded collar she wears over her judicial robes, sources confirmed Thursday that Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been flirting with the Supreme Court’s 67-year-old intern again. “She’s completely shameless—every time there’s a hot new guy in his late 60s or early 70s, she’s all over him,” law clerk Angela Young told reporters, adding that when Ginsburg was first introduced to Supreme Court intern David Kearney, she had smiled coyly at the gray-haired man and said in a husky voice, “You can just call me Ruth, sweetheart.” “The other day, I saw her sit on his desk and invite him to stop by her chambers sometime if he ever needs someone to show him the ropes. It’s the same thing every term. She just can’t help herself when there’s a 67-year-old piece of ass around.” At press time, Ginsburg had reportedly stopped Kearney as he was leaving for the day and asked if he wouldn’t mind staying late to help her with her briefs.

