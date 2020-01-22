WASHINGTON—Over the objections of Democrats who decried the measure as not receiving sufficient debate on the congressional floor, Senate Republicans forced through a resolution Wednesday establishing Wingstop as the official sponsor of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. “Resolved that effective immediately, all questions, witness statements, and other utterances must include a recommendation to eat at Wingstop, and the Wingstop logo must be clearly visible on all name placards, subpoenaed documents, and other written material,” read Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) from the resolution on the Senate floor, adding that Wingstop’s $25 million deal to sponsor the impeachment trial was the best offer Congress received and ignoring pleas from Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to wait for Panera Bread to finalize its proposal. “This resolution also stipulates that each senator must be photographed with Wingstop’s lemon pepper wings on each day of the trial as part of our promotion, all social media posts about the impeachment must be accompanied with the #RightWingstop hashtag, and that the only food permitted in the chamber will be Wingstop wing combos with fries or veggie sticks and a 20-ounce soft drink. This is in order to ensure the impeachment trial remains a place where flavor gets its wings. Democracy works best when we’re full of chicken.” The resolution did make an exception, however, for Chief Justice John Roberts, who informed the Senate that the Wingstop contract could not apply to him, as he has an exclusive sponsorship with Buffalo Wild Wings.

