‘She’s Now Eating A Muffin In The Commissary,’ Posts Congresswoman Boebert Continuing To Livetweet Pelosi’s Location

WASHINGTON—Following her brief suspension from the social media platform, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) continued to livetweet House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s location Friday, posting “She’s now eating a muffin in the commissary.” “The Speaker has discarded the baking cup and is now pouring herself a cup of coffee—no, she’s going for tea,” reported Boebert, who shared minute-by-minute updates on Pelosi’s current whereabouts with her hundreds of thousands of right-wing followers, along with a series of blurry photos of the House speaker rummaging through a drawer for sweetener. “The Speaker has selected Splenda. Interesting, she usually goes for Sweet’N Low . She’s flicking the packet now. Oh, we’re on the move! The Speaker is walking down the hallway. We’re going fast now, I’d say five, six miles per hour. Update: the Speaker has broken a heel. She’s entered the bathroom! I repeat, the Speaker has entered the bathroom, and has barricaded herself inside a stall.” At press time, Boebert was standing on the toilet in the adjacent stall, attempting to clamber her way over the top.