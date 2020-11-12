America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Supreme Court Strikes Down Obama’s Personal Health Insurance Policy

SEE MORE: Supreme Court
Supreme CourtBarack ObamaHealthcareVol 56 Issue 45
Illustration for article titled Supreme Court Strikes Down Obama’s Personal Health Insurance Policy

WASHINGTON—In a 5-4 decision that shocked legal experts across the nation, the Supreme Court made waves Thursday when it struck down former president Barack Obama’s personal health insurance policy. “The court holds that Barack Obama’s use of an HMO to provide health coverage for himself, his wife Michelle, and his daughters Sasha and Malia, is in blatant violation of the Ninth Amendment,” said Chief Justice Roberts, who added that existing coverage for all other Americans would remain unaffected except for the former president and the first family. “Henceforth, all African American men who were the 44th president of the United States will be stripped of coverage, including medical, prescription, and dental. Congress has no authority to reinstate these plans, or allow Barack Obama to purchase health insurance through a PPO, EPO, POS, or other means.” At press time, dissenting Justice Sotomayor protested, adding that such a precedent could open the doors to allowing the Supreme Court to strip 39th U.S. president Jimmy Carter of his personal health insurance.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

CDC Issues Updated Thanksgiving Guidelines

View To A Kilt

‘So, Do You Play?’ Asks Girlfriend’s Little Brother, Gesturing Grandly To Ping-Pong Table

Looking Back On The Onion’s First 15,000 Years Of Coronavirus Coverage