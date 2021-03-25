Ted Cruz Decries Voting Rights Bill As Shameless Power Grab By American People To Control Country

WASHINGTON—Calling the proposed law “dangerous” and “unprecedented”, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) decried a new voting rights bill Thursday as a shameless power grab by the American people to control the country. “The proposed legislation is nothing more than a brazen attempt by the calculating American people to seize congress by electing representatives,” said Cruz, who warned that the nation’s 328 million residents “would stop at nothing” to carry out their sinister ploy . “There’s no way the U.S. population would be pushing for voting rights if it didn’t mean there was something to be gained. It’s a transparent attempt to drive Republicans out of power by allowing Americans who have opinions contrary to our own to vote against us, and we won’t stand for it. Clearly, the American people are way out of touch with the GOP.” At press time, Cruz had raised concerns the bill would lead to a wave of non-senators casting ballots.

