Bernie Sanders

Childhood Hero: Social Security

Political Career: Mayor of Burlington, VT; President of Sovereign State of Burlington; Supreme Leader of Independent Republic of Bernard

Best-Selling Album: Bernie Sanders Live At Budokan

Biggest Strength: Would virtually lock down Vermont for Democrats

Biggest Weakness: Radical views could make him bigger risk in general election than moderate winners Hillary Clinton, John Kerry, and Al Gore

Guilty Pleasure: Ayn Rand

Greatest Liability: Keen awareness that at 78, he may only have five or six more shots at presidency

How He Plans To Pay For Medicare For All: With money