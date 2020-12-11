‘The Onion’ Salutes The Courageous Legislators Determined To Overturn The Will Of Voters

'The Onion' Salutes The Courageous Legislators Determined To Overturn The Will Of Voters

U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson: Fourth Congressional District of Louisiana

U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson: Fourth Congressional District of Louisiana

Thank you for bravely standing up to the American voters.

U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer: Sixth Congressional District of Alabama

U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer: Sixth Congressional District of Alabama

It is an honor to witness such valor.

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise: First Congressional District of Louisiana

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise: First Congressional District of Louisiana

Bravo for confronting the sick and twisted sycophants who would attempt to select the candidate of their choice.

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan: Fourth Congressional District of Ohio

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan: Fourth Congressional District of Ohio

Sir, you have served your country well, fighting against the scourge of Democracy as well as the menace of exposing sexual abuse.

U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham: Fifth Congressional District of Louisiana

U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham: Fifth Congressional District of Louisiana

It takes true grit to defy those who would dare to cast a ballot.

U.S. Rep. Rick W. Allen: 12th Congressional District of Georgia

U.S. Rep. Rick W. Allen: 12th Congressional District of Georgia

Please never back down from your constituents.

U.S. Rep. James R. Baird: Fourth Congressional District of Indiana

U.S. Rep. James R. Baird: Fourth Congressional District of Indiana

We The People applaud you for confronting We The People.

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks: Third Congressional District of Indiana

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks: Third Congressional District of Indiana

Thank you for protecting us from liberalism.

U.S. Rep.Jack Bergman: First Congressional District of Michigan

U.S. Rep.Jack Bergman: First Congressional District of Michigan

We are blessed to have you working tirelessly to throw out the votes of Michigan residents.

U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs: Fifth Congressional District of Arizona

U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs: Fifth Congressional District of Arizona

We need you to help destroy the U.S. Constitution next.

U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis: 12th Congressional District of Florida

U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis: 12th Congressional District of Florida

You have been absolutely fearless when stopping the American people from participating in elections.

U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop: Ninth Congressional District of North Carolina

U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop: Ninth Congressional District of North Carolina

You now stand shoulder to shoulder with many of the Confederate leaders.

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost: 12th Congressional District of Illinois

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost: 12th Congressional District of Illinois

The American people will never forget your bravery.

U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady: Eighth Congressional District of Texas

U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady: Eighth Congressional District of Texas

You’re inspiring millions of children to never accept election results.

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks: Fifth Congressional District of Alabama

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks: Fifth Congressional District of Alabama

If more people had your spine, the entire country would be like Alabama.

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck: Fourth Congressional District of Colorado

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck: Fourth Congressional District of Colorado

Tears are rolling down our faces, Mr. Congressman!

U.S. Rep. Ted Budd: 13th Congressional District of North Carolina

U.S. Rep. Ted Budd: 13th Congressional District of North Carolina

Thank you for selflessly bringing to light the dangers of federalism.

U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett: Second Congressional District of Tennessee

U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett: Second Congressional District of Tennessee

Never again will we allow U.S. citizens to recklessly turn in their ballots.

U.S. Rep. Michael C. Burgess: 26th Congressional District of Texas

U.S. Rep. Michael C. Burgess: 26th Congressional District of Texas

Sure looks like heroes are just bigger in Texas.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne: First Congressional District of Alabama

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne: First Congressional District of Alabama

We know you’ll never stop fighting things like all 50 states certifying their election results.

U.S. Rep. Ken Calvert: 42nd Congressional District of California

U.S. Rep. Ken Calvert: 42nd Congressional District of California

From sea to shining sea, we shall throw out votes.

U.S. Re. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter: First Congressional District of Georgia

U.S. Re. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter: First Congressional District of Georgia

Real patriotism is challenging the American people when they vote wrong.

U.S. Rep. Ben Cline: Sixth Congressional District of Virginia

U.S. Rep. Ben Cline: Sixth Congressional District of Virginia

More treading on the will of the people please.

U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud: 27th Congressional District of Texas

U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud: 27th Congressional District of Texas

Sir, the founding fathers are bursting from their graves to tell you how proud they are.

U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway: 11th Congressional District of Texas

U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway: 11th Congressional District of Texas

God hates American voters, too. You’re in good company.

U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford: First Congressional District of Arkansas

U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford: First Congressional District of Arkansas

Liberty is about our rights to question whether some people’s votes should count.

U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw: Second Congressional District of Texas

U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw: Second Congressional District of Texas

We applaud your eternal vigilance against people who selected a candidate you don’t like.

U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart: 25th Congressional District of Florida

U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart: 25th Congressional District of Florida

Never apologize for being an American who disenfranchises voters.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan: Third Congressional District of South Carolina

U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan: Third Congressional District of South Carolina

You have performed your duty to protect our elections from U.S. citizens.

U.S. Rep. Neal P. Dunn, M.D.: Second Congressional District of Florida

U.S. Rep. Neal P. Dunn, M.D.: Second Congressional District of Florida

Way to stand firm against voters from other states.

U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer: Sixth Congressional District of Minnesota

U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer: Sixth Congressional District of Minnesota

Man is not free unless democracy is limited.

U.S. Rep. Ron Estes: Fourth Congressional District of Kansas

U.S. Rep. Ron Estes: Fourth Congressional District of Kansas

Thank you for protecting us from the horrors of the ballot box.

U.S. Rep. A. Drew Ferguson, IV: Third Congressional District of Georgia

U.S. Rep. A. Drew Ferguson, IV: Third Congressional District of Georgia

We are never defeated unless we count every single vote.

U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann: Third Congressional District of Tennessee

U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann: Third Congressional District of Tennessee

We appreciate the things you do to marginalize voters.

U.S. Rep. Bill Flores: 17th Congressional District of Texas

U.S. Rep. Bill Flores: 17th Congressional District of Texas

So blessed to have such courage in Congress.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry: First Congressional District of Nebraska

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry: First Congressional District of Nebraska

We are praying for your safety while disenfranchising millions of voters.

U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx: Fifth Congressional District of North Carolina

U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx: Fifth Congressional District of North Carolina

Thank you for sacrificing your ethics.

U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher: First Congressional District of Idaho

U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher: First Congressional District of Idaho

You have fulfilled your duty. We will never fear the American voter again.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz: First Congressional District of Florida

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz: First Congressional District of Florida

We appreciate how you’ve protected our right to suppress the vote.

U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte: At-Large Congressional District of Montana

U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte: At-Large Congressional District of Montana

Thank you for smacking democracy right in the face.

U.S. Rep. Bob Gibbs: Seventh Congressional District of Ohio

U.S. Rep. Bob Gibbs: Seventh Congressional District of Ohio

There’s nothing more noble than defending your country from representative government.

U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert: First Congressional District of Texas

U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert: First Congressional District of Texas

America will never be destroyed without your help.

U.S. Rep. Lance Gooden: Fifth Congressional District of Texas

U.S. Rep. Lance Gooden: Fifth Congressional District of Texas

You are the bravest among us.

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves: Sixth Congressional District of Missouri

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves: Sixth Congressional District of Missouri

We must all work together to stand up to the oppression of government by the people.

U.S. Representative Mark Green: Seventh Congressional District of Tennessee

U.S. Representative Mark Green: Seventh Congressional District of Tennessee

Keep on crushing the aspirations of the human spirit.

U.S. Representative Michael Guest: Third Congressional District of Mississippi

U.S. Representative Michael Guest: Third Congressional District of Mississippi

Let freedom ring for some of the people.

U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, M.D.: First Congressional District of Maryland

U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, M.D.: First Congressional District of Maryland

Proud of the way you stand for liberty, freedom, and independence from voters.

U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler: Fourth Congressional District of Missouri

U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler: Fourth Congressional District of Missouri

Your bravery singlehandedly caused an entire nest of bald eagles to cry.

U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern: First Congressional District of Oklahoma

U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern: First Congressional District of Oklahoma

Thank you for fighting for voter suppression.

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins: Third Congressional District of Louisiana

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins: Third Congressional District of Louisiana

It takes a village to disenfranchise voters.

U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth: Ninth Congressional District of Indiana

U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth: Ninth Congressional District of Indiana

Thank you for protecting the American people from their bad decisions at the polls.

U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson: Eighth Congressional District of North Carolina

U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson: Eighth Congressional District of North Carolina

You deserve a medal for speaking truth to sovereign power.

U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga: Second Congressional District of Michigan

U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga: Second Congressional District of Michigan

Not to be picky, but there’s still a lot of other cornerstones of democracy that you could be quashing.

U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson: Sixth Congressional District of Ohio

U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson: Sixth Congressional District of Ohio

FYI, it’s still cool to stop U.S. citizens from voting.

U.S. Rep. John Joyce: 13th Congressional District of Pennsylvania

U.S. Rep. John Joyce: 13th Congressional District of Pennsylvania

Thank you for helping tyranny gain a foothold.

U.S. Rep. Fred Keller: 12th Congressional District of Pennsylvania

U.S. Rep. Fred Keller: 12th Congressional District of Pennsylvania

Freedom costs nothing if we don’t bother having it.

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly: 16th Congressional District of Pennsylvania

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly: 16th Congressional District of Pennsylvania

In the face of impossible odds, you did everything you could to overturn an election.

U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly: First Congressional District of Mississippi

U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly: First Congressional District of Mississippi

Your boldness is greatly appreciated.

U.S. Rep. Steve King: Fourth Congressional District of Iowa

U.S. Rep. Steve King: Fourth Congressional District of Iowa

You have served your country well while rejecting the will of the American people.

U.S. Rep. David Kustoff: Eighth Congressional District of Tennessee

U.S. Rep. David Kustoff: Eighth Congressional District of Tennessee

We appreciate your commitment to destroying the basic tenets of Western democratic rules.

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood: 18th Congressional District of Illinois

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood: 18th Congressional District of Illinois

The bravery you displayed while eroding democracy will never be forgotten.

U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa: First Congressional District of California

U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa: First Congressional District of California

Your tireless work to undermine democracy is incredibly selfless and kind.

U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn: Fifth Congressional District of Colorado

U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn: Fifth Congressional District of Colorado

Thanks for not backing down from those who would want a free and fair election.

U.S. Rep. Robert E. Latta: Fifth Congressional District of Ohio

U.S. Rep. Robert E. Latta: Fifth Congressional District of Ohio

You’ve displayed great courage while standing for un-American ideals.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko: Eighth Congressional District of Arizona

U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko: Eighth Congressional District of Arizona

You have been fearless in the face of those who make a formal choice of a candidate.

U.S. Rep. Blaine Leutkemeyer: Third Congressional District of Missouri

U.S. Rep. Blaine Leutkemeyer: Third Congressional District of Missouri

You’ve done so much to improve the diversity of voter suppression.

U.S. Rep. Kenny Marchant: 24th Congressional District of Texas

U.S. Rep. Kenny Marchant: 24th Congressional District of Texas

The truest freedom is throwing out election results.

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, M.D.: First Congressional District of Kansas

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, M.D.: First Congressional District of Kansas

You proudly stood up to an unhinged cult selfishly demanding that their votes count.

U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock: Fourth Congressional District of California

U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock: Fourth Congressional District of California

Thank you for pulverizing the values that a bunch of idiots hold sacred.

U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rogers: Fifth Congressional District of Washington

U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rogers: Fifth Congressional District of Washington

So proud of the way you bravely kicked the underdog.

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser: Ninth Congressional District of Pennsylvania

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser: Ninth Congressional District of Pennsylvania

The people of Pennsylvania are lucky to have you protecting them from democracy.

U.S. Rep. Carol D. Miller: Third Congressional District of West Virginia

U.S. Rep. Carol D. Miller: Third Congressional District of West Virginia

Keep up the good work and you’ll be so much closer to permanently ending civil liberties.

U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar: Fourth Congressional District of Michigan

U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar: Fourth Congressional District of Michigan

You’ve done a great job defending liberty from the residents of Michigan.

U.S. Rep. Alex X. Mooney: Second Congressional District of West Virginia

U.S. Rep. Alex X. Mooney: Second Congressional District of West Virginia

Soon every state will have the opportunity to achieve the same greatness as West Virginia.

U.S. Representative Markwayne Mullin: Second Congressional District of Oklahoma

U.S. Representative Markwayne Mullin: Second Congressional District of Oklahoma

Your determination to stop democracy is highly admirable.

U.S. Rep. Gregory Murphy, M.D.: Third Congressional District of North Carolina

U.S. Rep. Gregory Murphy, M.D.: Third Congressional District of North Carolina

Tyranny would like to give you a great big hug.

U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse: Fourth Congressional District of Washington

U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse: Fourth Congressional District of Washington

Thank you for helping to cut back on the legitimacy of our institutions.

U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman: Fifth Congressional District of South Carolina

U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman: Fifth Congressional District of South Carolina

The life of the nation is secure only when certain groups of people are disenfranchised.

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry: 10th Congressional District of Pennsylvania

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry: 10th Congressional District of Pennsylvania

You’ve done great work while putting a stop to rampant freedom.

U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler: 14th Congressional District of Pennsylvania

U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler: 14th Congressional District of Pennsylvania

You are incredibly brave to confront the desires of constituents.

U.S. Rep. Tom Rice: Seventh Congressional District of South Carolina

U.S. Rep. Tom Rice: Seventh Congressional District of South Carolina

Wow, you inspire us to stand for the flag and kneel before you, good sir.

U.S. Rep. John Rose: Sixth Congressional District of Tennessee

U.S. Rep. John Rose: Sixth Congressional District of Tennessee

A hero understands the responsibility of that comes with limiting others’ freedom.

U.S. Rep. David Rouzer: Seventh Congressional District of North Carolina

U.S. Rep. David Rouzer: Seventh Congressional District of North Carolina

You’ve really done so much to help modernize voter suppression.

U.S. Rep. John Rutherford: Fourth Congressional District of Florida

U.S. Rep. John Rutherford: Fourth Congressional District of Florida

Kudos for chipping away at the legitimate foundation of the government.

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott: Eighth Congressional District of Georgia

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott: Eighth Congressional District of Georgia

We are in awe of how you so bravely displayed your weakness and cruelty. The American people owe you so much.

U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson: Second Congressional District of Idaho

U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson: Second Congressional District of Idaho

The world is changed by your awful example not your awful opinion.

U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith: Third Congressional District of Nebraska

U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith: Third Congressional District of Nebraska

The only thing you should fear is people making choices at the ballot box.

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith: Eighth Congressional District of Missouri

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith: Eighth Congressional District of Missouri

If you didn’t act, many Americans would think that they could get away with voting.

U.S. Rep. Ross Spano: 15th Congressional District of Florida

U.S. Rep. Ross Spano: 15th Congressional District of Florida

You were valiant in the fight against representative democracy.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik: 21st Congressional District of New York

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik: 21st Congressional District of New York

Thank you for your sacrifices in the battle against individual rights.

U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson: 15th Congressional District of Pennsylvania

U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson: 15th Congressional District of Pennsylvania

It takes real guts to stand up to doing what’s right.

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany: Seventh Congressional District of Wisconsin

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany: Seventh Congressional District of Wisconsin

You’ve done great work against democracy, but there’s still more to be done to put an end to civil society.

U.S. Rep. William Timmons: Fourth Congressional District of South Carolina

U.S. Rep. William Timmons: Fourth Congressional District of South Carolina

Brave sir, this country doesn’t deserve the likes of you.

U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner: Second Congressional District of Missouri

U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner: Second Congressional District of Missouri

You have been dauntless while making unsubstantiated claims about the election outcome.

U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg: Seventh Congressional District of Michigan

U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg: Seventh Congressional District of Michigan

It takes real teamwork to destroy the faith of the voting public.

U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz: Sixth Congressional District of Florida

U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz: Sixth Congressional District of Florida

Thank you for boldly confronting oppressive voters.

U.S. Rep. Randy Weber: 14th Congressional District of Texas

U.S. Rep. Randy Weber: 14th Congressional District of Texas

So proud of the way you amplified deranged claims.

U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster: 11th Congressional District of Florida

U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster: 11th Congressional District of Florida

This country might start to function normally if it wasn’t for lionhearted folks like you.

U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup: Second Congressional District of Ohio

U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup: Second Congressional District of Ohio

You’ve been so gracious while refusing to accept election results.

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman: Fourth Congressional District of Arkansas

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman: Fourth Congressional District of Arkansas

You are a true hero. Have you seen some of the shitheads the American people vote for?

U.S. Rep. Roger Williams: 25th Congressional District of Texas

U.S. Rep. Roger Williams: 25th Congressional District of Texas

America will forever be in your debt for exposing massive amounts of voting.

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson: Second Congressional District of South Carolina

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson: Second Congressional District of South Carolina

God Bless Some Of America.

U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman: First Congressional District of Virginia

U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman: First Congressional District of Virginia

Real patriotism is challenging a bunch of dumb voters.

U.S. Rep. Ron Wright: Sixth Congressional District of Texas

U.S. Rep. Ron Wright: Sixth Congressional District of Texas

We need to bring the troops home to protect us from the electorate.

U.S. Rep. Ted S. Yoho: Third Congressional District of Florida

U.S. Rep. Ted S. Yoho: Third Congressional District of Florida

Thank you for standing up for politicians, liars, and traitors.

U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin: First Congressional District of New York

U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin: First Congressional District of New York

You are leading the way in a hard-won victory over Americans.

