‘The Onion’ Salutes The Courageous Legislators Determined To Overturn The Will Of Voters

SEE MORE:

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 49

Advertisement

2 / 108 U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson: Fourth Congressional District of Louisiana List slides U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson: Fourth Congressional District of Louisiana Thank you for bravely standing up to the American voters. Advertisement

3 / 108 U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer: Sixth Congressional District of Alabama List slides U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer: Sixth Congressional District of Alabama It is an honor to witness such valor.

Advertisement

4 / 108 U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise: First Congressional District of Louisiana List slides U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise: First Congressional District of Louisiana Bravo for confronting the sick and twisted sycophants who would attempt to select the candidate of their choice.

Advertisement

5 / 108 U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan: Fourth Congressional District of Ohio List slides U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan: Fourth Congressional District of Ohio Sir, you have served your country well, fighting against the scourge of Democracy as well as the menace of exposing sexual abuse.

Advertisement

6 / 108 U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham: Fifth Congressional District of Louisiana List slides U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham: Fifth Congressional District of Louisiana It takes true grit to defy those who would dare to cast a ballot.

Advertisement

7 / 108 U.S. Rep. Rick W. Allen: 12th Congressional District of Georgia List slides U.S. Rep. Rick W. Allen: 12th Congressional District of Georgia Please never back down from your constituents.

Advertisement

8 / 108 U.S. Rep. James R. Baird: Fourth Congressional District of Indiana List slides U.S. Rep. James R. Baird: Fourth Congressional District of Indiana We The People applaud you for confronting We The People.

Advertisement

9 / 108 U.S. Rep. Jim Banks: Third Congressional District of Indiana List slides U.S. Rep. Jim Banks: Third Congressional District of Indiana Thank you for protecting us from liberalism.

Advertisement

10 / 108 U.S. Rep.Jack Bergman: First Congressional District of Michigan List slides U.S. Rep.Jack Bergman: First Congressional District of Michigan We are blessed to have you working tirelessly to throw out the votes of Michigan residents.

Advertisement

11 / 108 U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs: Fifth Congressional District of Arizona List slides U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs: Fifth Congressional District of Arizona We need you to help destroy the U.S. Constitution next.

Advertisement

12 / 108 U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis: 12th Congressional District of Florida List slides U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis: 12th Congressional District of Florida You have been absolutely fearless when stopping the American people from participating in elections.

Advertisement

13 / 108 U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop: Ninth Congressional District of North Carolina List slides U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop: Ninth Congressional District of North Carolina You now stand shoulder to shoulder with many of the Confederate leaders.

Advertisement

14 / 108 U.S. Rep. Mike Bost: 12th Congressional District of Illinois List slides U.S. Rep. Mike Bost: 12th Congressional District of Illinois The American people will never forget your bravery.

Advertisement

15 / 108 U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady: Eighth Congressional District of Texas List slides U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady: Eighth Congressional District of Texas You’re inspiring millions of children to never accept election results.

Advertisement

16 / 108 U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks: Fifth Congressional District of Alabama List slides U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks: Fifth Congressional District of Alabama If more people had your spine, the entire country would be like Alabama.

Advertisement

17 / 108 U.S. Rep. Ken Buck: Fourth Congressional District of Colorado List slides U.S. Rep. Ken Buck: Fourth Congressional District of Colorado Tears are rolling down our faces, Mr. Congressman!

Advertisement

18 / 108 U.S. Rep. Ted Budd: 13th Congressional District of North Carolina List slides U.S. Rep. Ted Budd: 13th Congressional District of North Carolina Thank you for selflessly bringing to light the dangers of federalism.

Advertisement

19 / 108 U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett: Second Congressional District of Tennessee List slides U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett: Second Congressional District of Tennessee Never again will we allow U.S. citizens to recklessly turn in their ballots.

Advertisement

20 / 108 U.S. Rep. Michael C. Burgess: 26th Congressional District of Texas List slides U.S. Rep. Michael C. Burgess: 26th Congressional District of Texas Sure looks like heroes are just bigger in Texas.

Advertisement

21 / 108 U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne: First Congressional District of Alabama List slides U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne: First Congressional District of Alabama We know you’ll never stop fighting things like all 50 states certifying their election results.

Advertisement

22 / 108 U.S. Rep. Ken Calvert: 42nd Congressional District of California List slides U.S. Rep. Ken Calvert: 42nd Congressional District of California From sea to shining sea, we shall throw out votes.

Advertisement

23 / 108 U.S. Re. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter: First Congressional District of Georgia List slides U.S. Re. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter: First Congressional District of Georgia Real patriotism is challenging the American people when they vote wrong.

Advertisement

24 / 108 U.S. Rep. Ben Cline: Sixth Congressional District of Virginia List slides U.S. Rep. Ben Cline: Sixth Congressional District of Virginia More treading on the will of the people please.

Advertisement

25 / 108 U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud: 27th Congressional District of Texas List slides U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud: 27th Congressional District of Texas Sir, the f ounding f athers are bursting from their graves to tell you how proud they are.

Advertisement

26 / 108 U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway: 11th Congressional District of Texas List slides U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway: 11th Congressional District of Texas God hates American voters, too. You’re in good company.

Advertisement

27 / 108 U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford: First Congressional District of Arkansas List slides U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford: First Congressional District of Arkansas Liberty is about our rights to question whether some people’s votes should count.

Advertisement

28 / 108 U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw: Second Congressional District of Texas List slides U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw: Second Congressional District of Texas We applaud your eternal vigilance against people who selected a candidate you don’t like.

Advertisement

29 / 108 U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart: 25th Congressional District of Florida List slides U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart: 25th Congressional District of Florida Never apologize for being an American who disenfranchises voters.

Advertisement

30 / 108 U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan: Third Congressional District of South Carolina List slides U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan: Third Congressional District of South Carolina You have performed your duty to protect our elections from U.S. citizens.

Advertisement

31 / 108 U.S. Rep. Neal P. Dunn, M.D.: Second Congressional District of Florida List slides U.S. Rep. Neal P. Dunn, M.D.: Second Congressional District of Florida Way to stand firm against voters from other states.

Advertisement

32 / 108 U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer: Sixth Congressional District of Minnesota List slides U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer: Sixth Congressional District of Minnesota Man is not free unless democracy is limited.

Advertisement

33 / 108 U.S. Rep. Ron Estes: Fourth Congressional District of Kansas List slides U.S. Rep. Ron Estes: Fourth Congressional District of Kansas Thank you for protecting us from the horrors of the ballot box.

Advertisement

34 / 108 U.S. Rep. A. Drew Ferguson, IV: Third Congressional District of Georgia List slides U.S. Rep. A. Drew Ferguson, IV: Third Congressional District of Georgia We are never defeated unless we count every single vote.

Advertisement

35 / 108 U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann: Third Congressional District of Tennessee List slides U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann: Third Congressional District of Tennessee We appreciate the things you do to marginalize voters.

Advertisement

36 / 108 U.S. Rep. Bill Flores: 17th Congressional District of Texas List slides U.S. Rep. Bill Flores: 17th Congressional District of Texas So blessed to have such courage in Congress.

Advertisement

37 / 108 U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry: First Congressional District of Nebraska List slides U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry: First Congressional District of Nebraska We are praying for your safety while disenfranchising millions of voters.

Advertisement

38 / 108 U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx: Fifth Congressional District of North Carolina List slides U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx: Fifth Congressional District of North Carolina Thank you for sacrificing your ethics.

Advertisement

39 / 108 U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher: First Congressional District of Idaho List slides U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher: First Congressional District of Idaho You have fulfilled your duty. We will never fear the American voter again.

Advertisement

40 / 108 U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz: First Congressional District of Florida List slides U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz: First Congressional District of Florida We appreciate how you’ve protected our right to suppress the vote.

Advertisement

41 / 108 U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte: At-Large Congressional District of Montana List slides U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte: At-Large Congressional District of Montana Thank you for smacking democracy right in the face.

Advertisement

42 / 108 U.S. Rep. Bob Gibbs: Seventh Congressional District of Ohio List slides U.S. Rep. Bob Gibbs: Seventh Congressional District of Ohio There’s nothing more noble than defending your country from representative government.

Advertisement

43 / 108 U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert: First Congressional District of Texas List slides U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert: First Congressional District of Texas America will never be destroyed without your help.

Advertisement

44 / 108 U.S. Rep. Lance Gooden: Fifth Congressional District of Texas List slides U.S. Rep. Lance Gooden: Fifth Congressional District of Texas You are the bravest among us.

Advertisement

45 / 108 U.S. Rep. Sam Graves: Sixth Congressional District of Missouri List slides U.S. Rep. Sam Graves: Sixth Congressional District of Missouri We must all work together to stand up to the oppression of government by the people.

Advertisement

46 / 108 U.S. Representative Mark Green: Seventh Congressional District of Tennessee List slides U.S. Representative Mark Green: Seventh Congressional District of Tennessee Keep on crushing the aspirations of the human spirit.

Advertisement

47 / 108 U.S. Representative Michael Guest: Third Congressional District of Mississippi List slides U.S. Representative Michael Guest: Third Congressional District of Mississippi Let freedom ring for some of the people.

Advertisement

48 / 108 U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, M.D.: First Congressional District of Maryland List slides U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, M.D.: First Congressional District of Maryland Proud of the way you stand for liberty, freedom, and independence from voters.

Advertisement

49 / 108 U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler: Fourth Congressional District of Missouri List slides U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler: Fourth Congressional District of Missouri Your bravery singlehandedly caused an entire nest of bald eagles to cry.

Advertisement

50 / 108 U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern: First Congressional District of Oklahoma List slides U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern: First Congressional District of Oklahoma Thank you for fighting for voter suppression.

Advertisement

51 / 108 U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins: Third Congressional District of Louisiana List slides U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins: Third Congressional District of Louisiana It takes a village to disenfranchise voters.

Advertisement

52 / 108 U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth: Ninth Congressional District of Indiana List slides U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth: Ninth Congressional District of Indiana Thank you for protecting the American people from their bad decisions at the polls.

Advertisement

53 / 108 U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson: Eighth Congressional District of North Carolina List slides U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson: Eighth Congressional District of North Carolina You deserve a medal for speaking truth to sovereign power.

Advertisement

54 / 108 U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga: Second Congressional District of Michigan List slides U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga: Second Congressional District of Michigan Not to be picky, but there’s still a lot of other cornerstones of democracy that you could be quashing. Advertisement

55 / 108 U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson: Sixth Congressional District of Ohio List slides U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson: Sixth Congressional District of Ohio FYI, it’s still cool to stop U.S. citizens from voting.

Advertisement

56 / 108 U.S. Rep. John Joyce: 13th Congressional District of Pennsylvania List slides U.S. Rep. John Joyce: 13th Congressional District of Pennsylvania Thank you for helping tyranny gain a foothold.

Advertisement

57 / 108 U.S. Rep. Fred Keller: 12th Congressional District of Pennsylvania List slides U.S. Rep. Fred Keller: 12th Congressional District of Pennsylvania Freedom costs nothing if we don’t bother having it.

Advertisement

58 / 108 U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly: 16th Congressional District of Pennsylvania List slides U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly: 16th Congressional District of Pennsylvania In the face of impossible odds, you did everything you could to overturn an election.

Advertisement

59 / 108 U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly: First Congressional District of Mississippi List slides U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly: First Congressional District of Mississippi Your boldness is greatly appreciated.

Advertisement

60 / 108 U.S. Rep. Steve King: Fourth Congressional District of Iowa List slides U.S. Rep. Steve King: Fourth Congressional District of Iowa You have served your country well while rejecting the will of the American people.

Advertisement

61 / 108 U.S. Rep. David Kustoff: Eighth Congressional District of Tennessee List slides U.S. Rep. David Kustoff: Eighth Congressional District of Tennessee We appreciate your commitment to destroying the basic tenets of Western democratic rules. Advertisement

62 / 108 U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood: 18th Congressional District of Illinois List slides U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood: 18th Congressional District of Illinois The bravery you displayed while eroding democracy will never be forgotten. Advertisement

63 / 108 U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa: First Congressional District of California List slides U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa: First Congressional District of California Your tireless work to undermine democracy is incredibly selfless and kind.

Advertisement

64 / 108 U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn: Fifth Congressional District of Colorado List slides U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn: Fifth Congressional District of Colorado Thanks for not backing down from those who would want a free and fair election.

Advertisement

65 / 108 U.S. Rep. Robert E. Latta: Fifth Congressional District of Ohio List slides U.S. Rep. Robert E. Latta: Fifth Congressional District of Ohio You’ve displayed great courage while standing for un-American ideals.

Advertisement

66 / 108 U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko: Eighth Congressional District of Arizona List slides U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko: Eighth Congressional District of Arizona You have been fearless in the face of those who make a formal choice of a candidate. Advertisement

67 / 108 U.S. Rep. Blaine Leutkemeyer: Third Congressional District of Missouri List slides U.S. Rep. Blaine Leutkemeyer: Third Congressional District of Missouri You’ve done so much to improve the diversity of voter suppression.

Advertisement

68 / 108 U.S. Rep. Kenny Marchant: 24th Congressional District of Texas List slides U.S. Rep. Kenny Marchant: 24th Congressional District of Texas The truest freedom is throwing out election results.

Advertisement

69 / 108 U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, M.D.: First Congressional District of Kansas List slides U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, M.D.: First Congressional District of Kansas You proudly stood up to an unhinged cult selfishly demanding that their votes count. Advertisement

70 / 108 U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock: Fourth Congressional District of California List slides U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock: Fourth Congressional District of California Thank you for pulverizing the values that a bunch of idiots hold sacred.

Advertisement

71 / 108 U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rogers: Fifth Congressional District of Washington List slides U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rogers: Fifth Congressional District of Washington So proud of the way you bravely kicked the underdog.

Advertisement

72 / 108 U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser: Ninth Congressional District of Pennsylvania List slides U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser: Ninth Congressional District of Pennsylvania The people of Pennsylvania are lucky to have you protecting them from democracy.

Advertisement

73 / 108 U.S. Rep. Carol D. Miller: Third Congressional District of West Virginia List slides U.S. Rep. Carol D. Miller: Third Congressional District of West Virginia Keep up the good work and you’ll be so much closer to permanently ending civil liberties. Advertisement

74 / 108 U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar: Fourth Congressional District of Michigan List slides U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar: Fourth Congressional District of Michigan You’ve done a great job defending liberty from the residents of Michigan.

Advertisement

75 / 108 U.S. Rep. Alex X. Mooney: Second Congressional District of West Virginia List slides U.S. Rep. Alex X. Mooney: Second Congressional District of West Virginia Soon every state will have the opportunity to achieve the same greatness as West Virginia.

Advertisement

76 / 108 U.S. Representative Markwayne Mullin: Second Congressional District of Oklahoma List slides U.S. Representative Markwayne Mullin: Second Congressional District of Oklahoma Your determination to stop democracy is highly admirable.

Advertisement

77 / 108 U.S. Rep. Gregory Murphy, M.D.: Third Congressional District of North Carolina List slides U.S. Rep. Gregory Murphy, M.D.: Third Congressional District of North Carolina Tyranny would like to give you a great big hug.

Advertisement

78 / 108 U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse: Fourth Congressional District of Washington List slides U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse: Fourth Congressional District of Washington Thank you for helping to cut back on the legitimacy of our institutions.

Advertisement

79 / 108 U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman: Fifth Congressional District of South Carolina List slides U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman: Fifth Congressional District of South Carolina The life of the nation is secure only when certain groups of people are disenfranchised.

Advertisement

80 / 108 U.S. Rep. Scott Perry: 10th Congressional District of Pennsylvania List slides U.S. Rep. Scott Perry: 10th Congressional District of Pennsylvania You’ve done great work while putting a stop to rampant freedom.

Advertisement

81 / 108 U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler: 14th Congressional District of Pennsylvania List slides U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler: 14th Congressional District of Pennsylvania You are incredibly brave to confront the desires of constituents.

Advertisement

82 / 108 U.S. Rep. Tom Rice: Seventh Congressional District of South Carolina List slides U.S. Rep. Tom Rice: Seventh Congressional District of South Carolina Wow, you inspire us to stand for the flag and kneel before you, good sir.

Advertisement

83 / 108 U.S. Rep. John Rose: Sixth Congressional District of Tennessee List slides U.S. Rep. John Rose: Sixth Congressional District of Tennessee A hero understands the responsibility of that comes with limiting others’ freedom.

Advertisement

84 / 108 U.S. Rep. David Rouzer: Seventh Congressional District of North Carolina List slides U.S. Rep. David Rouzer: Seventh Congressional District of North Carolina You’ve really done so much to help modernize voter suppression.

Advertisement

85 / 108 U.S. Rep. John Rutherford: Fourth Congressional District of Florida List slides U.S. Rep. John Rutherford: Fourth Congressional District of Florida Kudos for chipping away at the legitimate foundation of the government.

Advertisement

86 / 108 U.S. Rep. Austin Scott: Eighth Congressional District of Georgia List slides U.S. Rep. Austin Scott: Eighth Congressional District of Georgia We are in awe of how you so bravely displayed your weakness and cruelty. The American people owe you so much.

Advertisement

87 / 108 U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson: Second Congressional District of Idaho List slides U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson: Second Congressional District of Idaho The world is changed by your awful example not your awful opinion.

Advertisement

88 / 108 U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith: Third Congressional District of Nebraska List slides U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith: Third Congressional District of Nebraska The only thing you should fear is people making choices at the ballot box.

Advertisement

89 / 108 U.S. Rep. Jason Smith: Eighth Congressional District of Missouri List slides U.S. Rep. Jason Smith: Eighth Congressional District of Missouri If you didn’t act, many Americans would think that they could get away with voting.

Advertisement

90 / 108 U.S. Rep. Ross Spano: 15th Congressional District of Florida List slides U.S. Rep. Ross Spano: 15th Congressional District of Florida You were valiant in the fight against representative democracy.

Advertisement

91 / 108 U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik: 21st Congressional District of New York List slides U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik: 21st Congressional District of New York Thank you for your sacrifices in the battle against individual rights.

Advertisement

92 / 108 U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson: 15th Congressional District of Pennsylvania List slides U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson: 15th Congressional District of Pennsylvania It takes real guts to stand up to doing what’s right.

Advertisement

93 / 108 U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany: Seventh Congressional District of Wisconsin List slides U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany: Seventh Congressional District of Wisconsin You’ve done great work against democracy, but there’s still more to be done to put an end to civil society.

Advertisement

94 / 108 U.S. Rep. William Timmons: Fourth Congressional District of South Carolina List slides U.S. Rep. William Timmons: Fourth Congressional District of South Carolina Brave sir, this country doesn’t deserve the likes of you.

Advertisement

95 / 108 U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner: Second Congressional District of Missouri List slides U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner: Second Congressional District of Missouri You have been dauntless while making unsubstantiated claims about the election outcome. Advertisement

96 / 108 U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg: Seventh Congressional District of Michigan List slides U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg: Seventh Congressional District of Michigan It takes real teamwork to destroy the faith of the voting public. Advertisement

97 / 108 U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz: Sixth Congressional District of Florida List slides U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz: Sixth Congressional District of Florida Thank you for boldly confronting oppressive voters. Advertisement

98 / 108 U.S. Rep. Randy Weber: 14th Congressional District of Texas List slides U.S. Rep. Randy Weber: 14th Congressional District of Texas So proud of the way you amplified deranged claims.

Advertisement

99 / 108 U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster: 11th Congressional District of Florida List slides U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster: 11th Congressional District of Florida This country might start to function normally if it wasn’t for lionhearted folks like you.

Advertisement

100 / 108 U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup: Second Congressional District of Ohio List slides U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup: Second Congressional District of Ohio You’ve been so gracious while refusing to accept election results.

Advertisement

101 / 108 U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman: Fourth Congressional District of Arkansas List slides U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman: Fourth Congressional District of Arkansas You are a true hero. Have you seen some of the shitheads the American people vote for? Advertisement

102 / 108 U.S. Rep. Roger Williams: 25th Congressional District of Texas List slides U.S. Rep. Roger Williams: 25th Congressional District of Texas America will forever be in your debt for exposing massive amounts of voting.

Advertisement

103 / 108 U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson: Second Congressional District of South Carolina List slides U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson: Second Congressional District of South Carolina God Bless Some Of America. Advertisement

104 / 108 U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman: First Congressional District of Virginia List slides U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman: First Congressional District of Virginia Real patriotism is challenging a bunch of dumb voters. Advertisement

105 / 108 U.S. Rep. Ron Wright: Sixth Congressional District of Texas List slides U.S. Rep. Ron Wright: Sixth Congressional District of Texas We need to bring the troops home to protect us from the electorate.

Advertisement

106 / 108 U.S. Rep. Ted S. Yoho: Third Congressional District of Florida List slides U.S. Rep. Ted S. Yoho: Third Congressional District of Florida Thank you for standing up for politicians, liars, and traitors. Advertisement