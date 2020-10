Alaska

Most critical issue facing this state this election cycle

Conservation: State officials have repeatedly stressed the importance of conserving Alaska’s many species of survivalists, ice-road truckers, loggers, gold miners, fur trappers, and king crab fishermen for future television seasons.

Biggest race in the state

Cold vs. Dark (Misery): All bets are off in this tightly contested race to determine whether it will be the bitter cold or the oppressive darkness that finally pushes 46-year-old Fairbanks resident Dennis Gantry over the edge this winter.

Fun fact

If Alaska was placed on top of the contiguous United States, it would stretch from Florida to California and crush countless millions of Americans to death.