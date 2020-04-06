America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Trump Admits 18 New States To Increase Competition For Medical Supplies

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 14
Vol 56 Issue 14PoliticsDonald Trumpnews in briefcoronavirus
Illustration for article titled Trump Admits 18 New States To Increase Competition For Medical Supplies

WASHINGTON—In an effort to attract better offers from governors forced into bidding wars over life-saving equipment, President Donald Trump admitted 18 new states Monday to increase competition for medical supplies. “The free market works best with some healthy competition, so by increasing the number of U.S. states to 68, we can hopefully double the cost of ventilators,” said Trump, who noted that American Samoa, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Midway Atoll, Toronto, and Tijuana were among the 18 territories that had been fast-tracked into the Union. “It’s important our manufacturers are getting the best prices possible. We’re sending 300,000 surgical masks to a new state in the middle of Maine we’re calling Clovis. Nobody lives there, but it’s going to help drive up demand. The Coral Princess cruise ship is also now a state, a beautiful floating place, and they’re looking for PPE, too. We don’t have enough for them, but we’re looking forward to their bids.” At press time, Trump clarified Puerto Rico would remain an unincorporated territory. 

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

FDA Eases Restrictions On Blood Donations From Gay, Bisexual Men

It Instantly Clear Girlfriend Used To Fuck Guy Being Mentioned In Anecdote

Coronavirus Task Force Member Receives Security Detail Following Threats

Woman A Leading Authority On What Shouldn’t Be In Poor People’s Grocery Carts