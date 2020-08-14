Trump Online Store Begins Selling Decommissioned USPS Mailboxes So Fans Can Own Piece Of History

WASHINGTON—Calling them “the perfect keepsake” to remember the agency, the official Trump online campaign store began selling decommissioned USPS mailboxes Friday so fans could own a piece of history. “For the low price of $500, a piece of this beloved former institution can be all yours,” read the description for the mailbox, which was listed on the website alongside USPS uniforms, mail- sorting machines, and postal delivery trucks that are also for sale, with all proceeds benefiting the president’s 2020 campaign. “For an additional $129.99, you can receive a decommissioned postbox embossed with the president’s very own signature. These mailboxes make a great centerpiece in any living room, with storage space for books or even mail. Though i f you put mail inside of it, please know it won’t go anywhere, obviously. Act fast, because once they’re gone, they’re gone!” The description added that due to delays, the commemorative mailboxes might not arrive until after November 3.



