America's Finest News Source.
Subscribe
News in Brief

Vindictive Amy Klobuchar Elected Mayor Of South Bend, Indiana

SEE MORE: Amy Klobuchar
Amy Klobucharelection 2020NewsVol 56 Issue 09
Illustration for article titled Vindictive Amy Klobuchar Elected Mayor Of South Bend, Indiana

SOUTH BEND, IN—Triumphantly celebrating victory with an adoring crowd of supporters, vindictive former Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar was elected mayor of South Bend, IN, sources confirmed Thursday. “South Bend has taken a step into a bright new day by finally electing a leader it deserves, and I’m here to help heal this broken city,” said the newly elected Mayor Klobuchar, relishing the crowd’s applause as confetti rained down over her shoulders. “When touring across America, I saw no city that had been more mistreated and dismissed by its local officials than South Bend. I promise you, I will work tirelessly to overturn the mistakes of the previous administration. We’ll be destroying the river walk and the smart sewer system and ending the Commuters Trust—all wastes of taxpayer money. You deserve a mayor who doesn’t abandon you to fly to other states that he has no chance of winning, or take time away from focusing on your welfare to criticize the intelligence of dedicated, experienced senators. Congratulations, South Bend, your eight-year nightmare is finally over.” At press time, Klobuchar’s administration had convicted 80% of the city’s black population.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

‘We Have Coronavirus Under Control,’ Announces CDC Director As Nose Slowly Transforms Into Pangolin Snout

The Onion’s Guide To The 2020 Democratic Candidates

Good-Looking One Not Working Today

Department Of Transportation Introduces Padded Bumper Lane For Intoxicated Drivers